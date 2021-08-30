HealthMin Mihaila: Medical leave of burn victims for entire necessary treatment and recovery period

The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, declared on Monday, at the end of the Government meeting, that the ordinance based on which patients with burns will be able to benefit from medical leave for the entire period necessary for medical treatment and recovery has been adopted, agerpres reports.

"It is basically an addition to the list of conditions for granting the medical leaves that exceed the usual period," she said.

Related to this topic, on August 20, Ioana Mihaila was saying that the necessary changes would be adopted, so that patients who need post-operative recovery and treatment due to burns can benefit from days of medical leave beyond the usual limits. The Minister then showed that doctor Catalin Denciu, from Piatra Neamt, who rescued several patients during a fire, will be able to benefit from medical leave beyond the usual limits, after the modification of the emergency ordinance.