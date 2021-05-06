 
     
HealthMin Mihaila: Reporting errors in CoronaForms, in approximately 1,000 deaths of COVID-19 patients

Decese Covid

The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, stated on Wednesday evening that reporting errors were discovered in the CoronaForms app in the case of nearly 1,000 deceased COVID-19 patients, according to the preliminary report received from the committee that is analyzing the differences in reporting of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.

"I requested last week a preliminary report, which was handed to me and which shows there are differences. I wouldn't like to say figures, because these differences are still analyzed. The cases are taken individually, so that we ensure that what appears as difference is clearly confirmed or not as a death caused by COVID-19 infection, and I expect a report until the 7th. The only cause that was evoked was a reporting error in CoronaForms, where, at the cause of death part, it was not filled out, the cause of death was filled out in the comments. This is an error that appears in approximately 1,000 cases and was the sole error reported by this committee," said Mihaila, during a show broadcast by public broadcaster TVR1.

The Health Ministry added "the differences are a little bit larger than that, though", reasons for which additional analyses will be done, reports Agerpres.

