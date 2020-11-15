HealthMin pays visit to Letcani-based mobile hospital where patients from Piatra Neamt will be brought

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru has paid a visit to the Mobile Hospital in Letcani on Saturday night to Sunday to check how the medical unit there is prepared to receive the patients from the County Hospital in Piatra Neamt.

"We have come to check on the preparations for the six patients who will come from Piatra Neamt. At the moment, 18 ICU beds are operational, of which we have 10 free beds. The staff has been supplemented (...)," said the Minister of Health.

According to him, two of the six patients transferred from Neamt to Letcani due to the fire are invasively intubated, two are on SiPAP and two are on an oxygen cannula.The mobile hospital is built of about 100 containers of different sizes. It is located near Iasi, on European Road 585, where the TransAgropolis Industrial Park in Letcani commune is located, in order to facilitate the access of medical transport from the other counties of the Moldova region.During the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital was declared a COVID support hospital, subordinated to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iasi.