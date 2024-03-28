HealthMin Rafila says way of financing first-line hospitals needs to be rethought

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday that the way of financing first-line hospitals needs to be rethought and that certain criteria would be established for these units also in terms of personnel.

Rafila was asked about the criteria, which he spoke about the day before, to see which hospitals urgently need staff and where they would come from.

"We are going to work on some criteria, maybe I didn't make myself clear, so that we can identify the hospitals that are currently bearing the brunt of the health system in Romania in terms of the number of cases and the complexity of the cases they handle. Obviously these hospitals also need a different staffing regulation compared to hospitals that solve only trivial cases or refer patients with more complex pathologies to these first-line hospitals and, of course, the way of financing these hospitals needs to be rethought," Rafila said at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that he hoped to have "a solid interlocutor" from the National Health Insurance House, because this institution finances hospital medical activity in its entirety.