HealthMin Rafila: We are preparing to launch innovation and research hub of medical universities

An innovation and research hub of the Universities of Medicine and Pharmacy in partnership with the Ministry of Health is being prepared, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced on Thursday at the opening of the 10th edition of the Congress of "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Bucharest.

"We must teach them [students and doctors], prepare them, convince them to stay in Romania through our professionalism, through our dedication and through what we offer them. (...) This year, we tried to build the bridges that are needed between the Ministry of Health and the Universities of Medicine and Pharmacy. (...) We are preparing to launch an innovation and research hub of the Universities of Medicine and Pharmacy in partnership with the Ministry of Health. These are important things and, more more than that, we also have an additional opportunity related to PNRR and, for sure, in a relatively short term, one year, two years, we will have at least three simulation and training centers for young doctors in the Universities of Medicine and Pharmacy from the country," said Rafila.

He recalled that a new human resources management institute will be organized. Human resources management will be developed together with the Medical Universities, added the minister.

"The medical schools, the Romanian specialists, the Romanian medical world carry with them excellence and performance in carrying out clinical, didactic or research activities. (...) I think that in the feverish current that we are experiencing, it is time to think realistically and innovatively. In this sense, research offers the unique opportunity of partnership of achievements for the benefit of all, and the informational means that we have at hand, the tools of e-health, teleconsultation, telemedicine and artificial intelligence are vehicles for facilitating cooperation in the medical community at an unprecedented pace and level",the presidential adviser Diana Paun said.

The anniversary edition of the said Congress, which is taking place from Thursday to Saturday, brings together over 10,000 participants - students, resident doctors, specialist doctors, primary care doctors from all specialties, pharmacists, scientific researchers and university teaching staff.

Dozens of scientific sessions and hundreds of original communications are scheduled that will bring to the forefront the latest discoveries in medicine. Guests from England, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Brazil, Japan, USA will participate, along with Romanian specialists.

Generically titled "Interdisciplinary Perspectives", this year's edition of the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy Congress has interdisciplinarity in the foreground, with thematic sessions, which will bring to the same table specialists from several fields to approach from perspectives different a certain pathology.

In the first nine editions, the congress had over 42,000 participants and 1,566 lecturers - members of the Romanian Academy, professors, lecturers, doctors. AGERPRES