HealthMin Sorina Pintea says 10,000 doses of immunoblogulin will arrive to Romania in maximum two weeks

Minister of Health Sorina Pintea on Monday stated that in maximum two weeks 10,00 doses of immunoglobulin are expected to arrive in Romania.

"Partially, the immunoglobulin problem is solved, for we activated the Mechanism for civil protection while facing an emergency situation, and what was offered to ask and what we asked for solves our problems for two months, three months at the most, for children and adult patients. Austria, Italy, SUA. In a first stage, the first firm order, the first firm order that I received is the one from the Austrians, with 10,000 doses of immunoglobulin to arrive in the country as soon as we complete all formalities. That is in maximum two weeks. I say the maximum in order to have a safety margin," Pintea told a press conference.She said that the remaining doses, of up to 150 kilograms, will arrive from Italy and the Unites States."The 50 kg represent 10,000 doses to arrive in the first stage. We will promote on Thursday at the government meeting an emergency ordinance to unblock a fund to pay in advance, with the funds to be recovered from the funds of the Health Insurance House and Ministry," said Pintea.The Minister of Health believes that the doses of immunoglobulin will arrive from Austria, Italy and USA and there will be enough for three months at the most, after which period deliveries should "return to normal" (ed. n. - from the producers).