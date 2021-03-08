HealthMin Voiculescu says information on Sibiu patients shocking

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu finds shocking the information surfaced in the media referring to patients of a hospital in Sibiu and added that he would check on what was in fact going on there.

"We shall try and see what has in fact happened there. I have also read part of the article in the Sibiu publication, it is absolutely shocking," Voiculescu said at Parliament.

He added he didn't receive any complaints, as it was a media article.

"I haven't received complaints that anything similar would happen in other units. At the moment, we are talking about a report in a media article, which much be checked into," the Health Minister said.

Prosecutors opened a criminal case for homicide on Monday, in the case of the Sibiu Clinical Emergency County Hospital, after an article was published in the local media, in which a source stated, under anonymity protection, that as a former ICU employee, both him and other medical staff would have murdered COVID-19 patients, First Prosecutor with the Sibiu Court Ion Vestemean pointed out for AGERPRES.

"For now, only based on the article we took note ex-officio. A criminal case has been registered and we are going to perform an in rem investigation," Prosecutor Ion Vestemean explained.