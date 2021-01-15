 
     
HealthMin Voiculescu: Second vaccination stage to include homlesses persons with disabilities

Vlad Voiculescu

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Friday announced that the homeless and the disabled will enter the second stage of anti-COVID vaccination.

"The government's decision to change the national vaccination strategy will be on the Government's agenda next week and I can tell you that there will be some changes. The second stage of vaccination will include vulnerable people, such as homeless people, people with disabilities, plus those who live under the same roof and care for them," Voiculescu told a news conference at the Victoria Palace.

He added that these two categories of people who will be included in the second stage of the vaccination strategy will have immediate access to vaccination.

Asked if seafarers and those working in supermarkets and banks will be introduced in the second stage of vaccination, Voiculescu replied that there was a discussion in this regard.

