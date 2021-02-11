Henri Coanda Airport adapts its terminal infrastructure to traffic: only 52 check-in counters, 14 boarding gates

Henri Coanda Airport adapts its terminal infrastructure to current traffic values and will keep open only 52 check-in counters through which passengers will be processed on the Departures flow and only 14 boarding gates for international flights, the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) informs on Thursday.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected air traffic, especially international traffic, which is currently at about 15-20% of the normal in this period. Under these conditions, traffic at airports in Bucharest has a similar downward trend. In this context, CNAB analyzed the possibilities of operating at Henri Coanda Airport with a terminal infrastructure adapted to the current traffic values. The measures take into account both the efficiency of the airport activity through the rational exploitation of the available resources and improving the quality of the services offered to passengers and increasing the sanitary security," reads a CNAB release.

Thus, for the processing of passengers on the Departures flow, only 52 check-in counters will be opened (from 53 to 104) located in the new area of the terminal, and the area for counters 1-52 will be arranged as a waiting area equipped with seats, where passengers and their companions can wait for operations to begin."The same principle of efficient and flexible use of resources, linked with that of sanitary safety, will be applied in the boarding area which will operate with a small number of boarding gates proportional to the traffic values, respectively with 14 boarding gates for international flights (with a 40% reduction in processing capacity)," the CNAB adds.The measures will enter into force on 16.02.2021, starting with 8:00, and will be maintained until there is a significant increase in the number of passengers and aircraft movements.