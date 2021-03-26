Her Majesty Margareta: Crown has duty to carry forward ideals of modern Romanian state's founders

The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, stated on Friday, in a ceremony that took place in the Hall of Honor of Peles Castle in central Sinaia, 140 years since the proclamation of the Kingdom of Romania, that it is the duty of the Crown to carry forward the ideals of the modern Romanian state's founders, according to AGERPRES.

"We are together to celebrate 140 years since the proclamation of the Kingdom of Romania. March 26 is a fundamental day in our country's modernisation process. In 1881, Romania had a visionary and forward-looking constitution, a sovereign with European aspirations and values, diplomatic ties with the great powers of the world, solid foundations in economy, defense, education and culture. Today, the Crown, just as the civil society and government, has a historical duty to carry forward the ideals of the founders of the modern Romanian state. Like my ancestor, King Carol I, I wish to say today, 140 years after the proclamation of the Kingdom: no one will be able to prevent the development of Romania. May God help us!" said the Custodian of the Crown.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, who recalled that this year marks 100 years since the birth of King Mihai of Romania, the moment being marked by the ministry through a partnership with the Peles Royal Heritage Association and the city of Sinaia.

Signed on September 22, 2020, the collaboration protocol provides for the creation and placement of the statue of King Mihai I of Romania in the city of Sinaia.

The Minister of Culture also reiterated the involvement of the Romanian state in the preservation, conservation and restoration of the patrimony of the Peles Castle ensemble.