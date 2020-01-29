High Court's Corbu on elimination of special pensions: Parliament's decision, sad and stupefying

The decision made by Parliament regarding the elimination of the special pensions is "sad" and "stupefying", the president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Corina Alina Corbu, said on Wednesday.

"The decision made by the Romanian Parliament yesterday was for me, as a judge and a citizen, sad and, I would say, stupefying. Sad, because it was taken in a way that raises big questions about the predictability of the law in terms of regulating the status of professions that involve dedication and deprivation for the service of the public interest - magistrates, aeronautical personnel, diplomats, court clerks etc - and because it seems to have been taken, at least in the case of magistrates, with flagrant, even premeditated, ignorance of previous jurisprudence on this issue of the Constitutional Court. I do not think that we have had such a situation in Romania, especially since the decision was practically made under quasi-unanimous conditions, a political class otherwise by definition divided, finding, it seems, one of the few common lines in affecting in the long-term the very stability of the judiciary itself," she said in an open letter sent to the public.

AGERPRES