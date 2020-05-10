HM Margareta, on May 10: We are in spirit with all those who celebrate today Romanian Crown

Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, conveyed, on Sunday, in a message on the occasion of the national holiday of May 10, that the Royal Family is in spirit with all those who celebrate the Romanian Crown, our modern history and aspirations our freedom, progress and democracy.

"Today is the national holiday of May 10. Every year, Elisabeta Palace opens wide its gates for thousands of Romanians in the country, form the Republic of Moldova and from all corners of the world. Unfortunately, this year we cannot do the same. We are in spirit with all those who celebrate today the Romanian Crown, our modern history and our aspirations for freedom, progress and democracy. Throughout a century and a half, all the generations of our family have taken part in this great Romanian celebration of spring and national identity," affirms Her Majesty Margareta.The Custodian of the Crown wishes all Romanians a May 10 holiday with hope and confidence."Even if these days are difficult for all of us, I wish you all a celebration of May 10 with hope, trust and belief in the destiny of our country. Many Happy Returns!", HM Margareta further said.