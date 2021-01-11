HORA's Mischie: HoReCa operators won't force employees to take vaccine

Employers' organizations in the HoReCa sector will not force their employees to take the vaccine, but they will explain to them why vaccination will help us return to a normal life sooner, the head of the Romanian Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization (HORA), Daniel Mischie, told a press conference.

The leader of HORA estimated that the general population will want to vaccinate more as soon as the third stage of the vaccination process starts.

In his turn, the head of the National Council of Small and Medium Sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, said businessmen do not intend to adopt coercive measures against employees who refuse vaccination.