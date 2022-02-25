Hotels in Botosani, full of Ukrainians fleeing because of war

The main hotels in the northeastern Botosani Municipality have exhausted their accommodation spaces, as a result from requests that came from Ukrainian citizens, that left the country after Ukraine was invaded by the Russians.

Hundreds of families from Ukraine, that reached Botosani by cars or minibus, checked in in several hotels in the county seat municipality, on the night between Thursday and Friday."Over 30 persons from Ukraine have checked in. The registration form was filled out in English, because many probably do not speak Romanian. At this point we have no free rooms available," a receptionist at a hotel downtown area of Botosani declared for AGERPRES.Persons from Ukraine do not have refugee status, yet in the records of the Romanian authorities they appear as tourists. Many of them come from Kiev city's area.