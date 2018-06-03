Hourly labor cost rises 12.72 pct in Q1 2018

The hourly labor cost in adjusted form (by number of working days) registered a 12.72pct rise in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Monday.

The hourly labor cost has increased in most economic activities. By main activities of the economic sector, the most significant increases in the hourly labor cost (by number of working days) were recorded in construction (19.06pct), performances, cultural and recreational activities (13.97pct), information and communications (13.91pct), hotels and restaurants (13.30pct) and real estate transactions (13.10pct).The economic sectors with the lowest increases were financial brokerage and insurance (3.03pct), production and supply of electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (4.84pct).The decrease in the hourly labor cost (adjusted to the number of working days) was registered only in the extractive industry (-5.05pct).In the public sector there were increases in the hourly labor cost (adjusted to working days) as a result of applying the legal provisions for the staff paid from public funds, as follows: 23.57pct rise in education, 18.59pct in public administration and 14.01pct in health and social care.