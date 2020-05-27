Household expenses for consumer goods increased in Romania by almost 14 pct in Q1

Household expenses for consumer goods have increased in Romania, in the first quarter of the year, by nearly 14 pct, compared to the similar period of last year, while private brands gained ground against the national brands and have reached 21 pct of total sales, the GfK Consumer Panels & Services data shows.

The study monitoring buying behaviour of families in Romania emphasizes that, in the January - March 2020 interval, on the backdrop of the panic generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also regarding the first measures imposed by the authorities, the stocks Romanians built up translated into an 11 pct increase of consumer goods bought, over Q1 of 2019.

From the perspective of buying channels, Romanians looked towards proximity commerce, modern small stores and discounters recording thus the biggest increases, in the first quarter of the year. At the same time, sales also grew in hypermarkets and supermarkets, and traditional commerce recorded a more moderate uptick, the specialty study mentions.

According to the quoted source, the online commerce segment, in Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019, 13 pct more families have done their general consumer goods shopping online. Furthermore, 43 pct more families acquired goods online repeatedly.

Nonetheless, in Romania the online commerce of consumer goods remains at an early stage and covers less than 1 pct of sales.

In regards to the products bought, private brands had a consolidation. Thus, in the first quarter of the current year, private brands gained ground against national brands and reached 21 pct of total sales of consumer goods.

Consultants emphasize that, from a macroeconomic point of view, reported to the latest official estimates and at least for the moment, Romania has managed to avoid recession.