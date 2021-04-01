 
     
Hundreds of anti-restriction protesters in front of Gov't seat on Wednesday evening

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam proteste București

Hundreds of people, with flags and placards, arrived in Victoriei Square on Wednesday evening to protest against the restrictions imposed by the authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the fourth evening in a row, people gathered in the University Square, after which they marched on the route University - Calea Mosilor - Stefan cel Mare Boulevard - Victoriei Square, where they met with a smaller group of protesters, in front Government's seat.

"Don't sit in the balconies, you will starve!", "Freedom!", "Resignation", people shouted in the street, one of the main demands being the resignation of the Executive.

Most demonstrators did not wear a face mask and did not observe physical distancing.

