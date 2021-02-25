Iasi International Airport to have flights to Frankfurt as of May

The president of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe, said on Thursday that starting in May, the Lufthansa company will also operate from Iasi International Airport, which will have a route to Frankfurt, four times a week.

"Here are the effects of the modernization of the airport and the flexibility of the pricing policy. Iasi International Airport is already becoming more attractive for airlines. Starting in May, Lufthansa will operate the Iasi - Frankfurt flight, four times a week," Costel Alexe said in a press release.

According to the quoted source, the county administration, to which Iasi International Airport is subordinated, wants as many foreign flights as possible and to increase the annual number of passengers to over 3 million.