IMF revises upward Romania's economic growth forecast for 2022, to 4.8% (Minister)

The International Monetary Fund has positively revised Romania's economic growth forecast for 2022, to 4.8%, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

In June of this year, the head of the IMF mission for Romania, Jan Kees Martijn, announced, in a press conference, that the international financial institution improved its economic growth forecast for Romania to approximately 3.5% - 4.5 % for 2022 and 2023.

"We started from a forecast of 2.2% in the spring when the World Economic Outlook report of the IMF presented a reserved perspective on economic growth, against the background of the international context and the approach to the armed conflict on our border. And here, today, we are to 4.8% forecast, and the more than two percentage points positive correction of the economic growth forecast represents a confirmation of the correct approach that the Government has in relation to the situation at the level of the entire European Union," said the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, according to the quoted statement, told Agerpres.

An International Monetary Fund team, led by the head of the IMF mission for Romania, Jan Kees Martijn, visited Bucharest, between May 30 and June 10, 2022, for the annual analysis of the Romanian economy, known as the Article IV Consultation.