In 2020, salaries in IT register 92.4% over average, hotels and restaurants, 45% below average

The area of information technology and communication registered the highest net average salaries in 2020, being 92.4% over the average wage, while the sector of hotels and restaurants registered monthly net wage of 45.2% below average.

"The largest monthly average net salaries in 2020, above the medium-wage, registered in the following economic activities: information technology and communication (+92.4%), financial intermediation and insurances (+65.2%), public administration (+62.0%), production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+50.2%), extractive industry (+41.5%), professional, scientific and technical activities (+28.8%), health and social care (+24.4%), education (+11.1%), respectively," says a press release sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the INS data, the monthly gross average salary was 5,213 lei, 7.4% higher than the previous year, and monthly net salary was 3,217 lei, going up by 7.7% (+231 lei) when comparing with the previous year.

Employers have spent, on average, on a monthly basis, 5,409 lei / employee, which is 6.2% more than the previous year.

The average number of employees in 2020 was 5.032 million people, dropping by 132,700 people from the previous year. When comparing with 2019, there were significant drops of the average number of employees in the processing industry (-76,800 people), hotels and restaurants (-17,400 people), wholesale and retail; motorcycle and automobile repair (-16,100 people), transport and storage (-13,800), administrative services and support services (-7,100 people), professional, scientific and technical activities (-4,700 people), cultural, recreational and showbiz activities (-4,500 people) and in other service activities (-3,600 people).

At the opposite end, there was an increase in the average number of employees in construction (+11,500 people), health and social care (+8,800 people), and information technology and communication (+6,100 people).

The number of employees on December 31, 2020, was 5,411 million people, dropping by 70,000 people when comparing to the end of 2019. The number of employees within companies with private capital was the majority (75.7%) and registered a drop of 1.8% when comparing to the previous year.