In diplomatic row, Russia expels deputy military attaché with Romanian Embassy in Moscow

The Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that the Russian Federation has declared deputy military attaché with the Romanian Embassy in the Russian Federation persona non grata in response to Romania's move to expel on April 26 deputy military attaché with the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Alexey Grishaev, report agerpres.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry reminds that "the decision of the Romanian authorities was based on Mr. Alexey Grishaev's activities and actions that were contrary to the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961."

According to the website of the Romanian diplomatic mission in Moscow, the deputy military attaché is Alin Iliescu.