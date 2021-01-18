 
     
In phone call with French counterpart PM Citu reiterates French companies' role in Romania's economic relaunch

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu spoke on the phone today with his French counterpart Jean Castex, reiterating on the occasion the importance of French companies in the process of Romania's economic relaunch.

"I had my first conversation as Prime Minister with my French counterpart, Mr Jean Castex. I was pleased to see the continuity of the long-standing, multi-faceted successful bilateral relations between France and Romania. Apart from discussing pandemic developments and the vaccination process in the two countries, I reiterated the importance of French companies in the process of Romania's economic relaunch. Also, Premier Castex expressed the full support France will further provide Romania for all its projects abroad and not only," Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

