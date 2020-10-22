In remarks to NATO defence ministers meeting, DefMin Ciuca underscores Black Sea region's strategic importance

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca participated on Thursday in the works of the North Atlantic Council on the first day of a virtual NATO Defence Ministers Meeting.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry, the NATO officials assessed the latest developments in the implementation of policies, measures and projects to consolidate and adapt NATO's position of deterrence and defence posture, as well as the progress made with ensuring fair burden-sharing."The annual assessment of resilience at the Allied level will look into the implementation of key measures and objectives, from the perspective of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the wide range of emerging challenges," the statements reads.In his remarks to the meeting, Ciuca highlighted the importance of efficient and ongoing adaptation to current and future security challenges, underscoring "the need to ensure a coherent allied response on the security coordinates of the Black Sea region, in an effective omnidirectional formula."The virtual ministerial meeting will continue on Friday.