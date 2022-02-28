India wishes to take part in effort of supporting Ukrainian refugees in Romania (PM Modi)

PM Nicolae Ciuca had a phone call with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and during talks the latter announced that India wishes to participate in the effort of supporting Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

According to a press release sent by the Government, the two sides mostly discussed about the aggression of the Russian military against Ukraine.

"Furthermore, the security situation created by the humanitarian crisis was tackled, which accompanies Russia's large-scale war against its neighbor, a sovereign state, member of the UN," the press release reads.

In context, the Indian Prime Minister thanked PM Nicolae Ciuca, Romania and the Romanian people for the support granted to the over 3,300 Indian citizens that safely crossed the Romanian-Ukrainian border after the conflict started, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Accepting students and Indian citizens and granting quick visas in order to get home were welcomed by the Indian side, which thanked the way in which its citizens were treated, in line with the excellent Romanian-Indian relations. On this scale, India announced that it wishes to take part in the effort of supporting Ukrainian citizens in our country," the press release also mentions.