Industrial production declines 13.7pct in Romania eight months into 2020

Industrial production in Romania decreased in the first eight months of 2020 both when unadjusted and when adjusted for business days and seasonality, by 13.7% and 14.2%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Unadjusted August 2020 industrial production was down 10.5% on a monthly basis, but production adjusted for business days and seasonality was up 3.9% on a monthly basis.

Y-o-y, August 2020 production was down 4.3% when unadjusted and down 5.1% when adjusted forworking days and seasonality.

January 1 and August 31, 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, industrial production, unadjusted, was 13.7% lower on decreases in the manufacturing industry (-15.2%), mining and quarrying (- 10.9%) and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-5.7%).

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, industrial production in the first eight months of 2020, compared with January 1 - August 31, 2019, decreased by 14.2%, as a result of decreases in the manufacturing industry ( -15.3%), mining and quarrying (-10.3%) and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.4%).

Unadjusted August 2020 production was lower than the July 2020 production by 10.5% on decreases in all three industrial sectors: manufacturing (-12.1%), mining and quarrying (- 3.1%) and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-2.1%).

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, industrial production was 3.9% higher than in the previous month. The manufacturing industry increased by 4.2%, while mining and quarrying and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning decreased by 3.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

Against the same month of the previous year, industrial production unadjusted decreased by 4.3%, as a result of the declines in mining and quarrying (-10.5%), the manufacturing industry (-4.3%) and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-1.6%).

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, industrial production decreased by 5.1%, as a result of decreases in all the three industrial sectors: mining and quarrying (-10.2%), manufacturing (-4 , 6%) and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-1.9%).