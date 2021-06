Industrial production goes up by 14.3% during first four months

The industrial production has gone up by 14.3% as gross series and 14.5% as adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality during the first 4 months of the year, in comparison with the similar period of 2020, according to a press release sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

This is the result of registered growth in the processing industry (16.3%) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (11.5%). The extractive industry has gone down by 6.6%.