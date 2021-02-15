 
     
INS: Construction works climb up to 15.9pct in volume, in 2020

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

The volume of construction works increased last year by 15.9 pct compared to 2019, as gross series, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the INS, the total volume of construction works increased by 21.5pct in December 2020, compared to November 2020, as gross series.

As series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works increased by 2.2pct.

Also, in December 2020, compared to December 2019, the total volume of construction works increased by 12.6pct, as gross series.

As series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, the volume of construction works increased by 16.5pct.

