INS: The number of building authorizations for residential buildings down 4.9pct in Jan-Sept

A number of 30,612 building authorizations for residential buildings were issued in the first nine months of the year, down 4.9pct from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a press release sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) to AGERPRES on Friday.

The largest decreases were registered in the following development regions: South-East (553 authorizations), Bucharest-Ilfov (385), South-West Oltenia (241), Central region (240), West (152), North-East (138) and South Muntenia (85). Growth was recorded in the North-Western development region (206 authorizations).

In September 2020, 4,289 authorizations were issued, of which 68.4pct for rural areas.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the number of authorizations in September 2020 increased by 11pct.

There is an increase in the North-Western development region (124 authorizations), North-East (94), South-Muntenia (91), Bucharest-Ilfov (89), Central region (82) and Western region (16). Decreases were recorded in the development regions South-West Oltenia (46) and South-East (-25).

Compared to August 2020, the number of authorizations decreased by 1pct in September 2020.

The most significant decreases were recorded in the North-Eastern region (94 authorizations), Bucharest-Ilfov (57), West (47), South-East (38) and South-Muntenia (23). Increases were recorded in the following development regions: Central region (126 permits), North-Western region (69) and South-West Oltenia (22).