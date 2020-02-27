INSP: Flu death toll reaches 47

The number of persons who have died until now because of the flu reached 47, the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health has announced on Thrusday.

The last persons to die of the flu are two women in Iasi County - one aged 58, confirmed with type-A influenza, subtype (H1)pdm09, and the other, aged 64, confirmed with the same type of virus.

Both had pre-existing medical conditions and hadn't been vaccinated against the flu.