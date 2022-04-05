Institutions and public authorities, required to accept online card payment

The Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, adopted, on Tuesday, the draft law by which the economic operators providing public utility services and the public institutions and authorities will be required to accept the online card payment of taxes, fees, contributions, fines, Agerpres reports.

The bill aims at completing the Emergency Ordinance no. 193/2002 on the introduction of modern payment systems, in the sense of introducing the obligation of economic operators providing public utility services and of public institutions and authorities to accept, in addition to physical payment by debit, credit or prepaid cards, the online card payment.Public institutions and authorities have the obligation to accept the collection of the amounts through an electronic remote/online payment system. Within 6 months of the date of entry into force, they shall be required to implement the modern electronic remote payment system.Entities with collection points located in areas not served by electronic communications networks will be exempted from this obligation. At the same time, these entities have the obligation to comply with the requirements within 12 months from the date on which the area in which they are located is served by electronic communications networks.