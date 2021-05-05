Insurers would accept better conditions for farmers if all are insured

Insurers would agree with more acceptable conditions for farmers if the latters would all be ensured, because, if there are a few, companies are hesitant or impose conditions which cannot always be accepted, the Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros declared on Tuesday evening, for private TV broadcaster B1TV, reports Agerpres.

"Insurers would accept more acceptable conditions for farmers if all farmers would be insured. Then we would ask for all risk types to be insured, so that there is a balance. (...) We have a measure, Measure 17.1, which we greatly simplified, through which we pay 75% of the insurance policy. This is European money, there are sums which we will include in the 2021-2027 exercise, just so that they can gain this exercise. We simplified the scheme so that they only needed to show up with their ID card, their bank account, their insurance policy and the receipt. There were more insurance polices last year then in the previous years. We saved sums for Measure 17.1, but I repeat, the insurance companies, if those ensured are few, or those who wish to be insured are few, especially for the drought periods, are reluctant or impose some conditions which cannot always be accepted by farmers," Oros explained.

The minister highlighted that compensations are not a long-term solution, like a complex insurance system would be, so in this sense there was a discussion last year with the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), with insurers and farming associations, discussion which was resumed at the beginning of this year."If there was a general type of insurance, where all risk types would be insured, but to have the entire agricultural surface and all farmers to participate, then the insurance conditions would be more acceptable, those imposed by insurance companies. All farmers could get insurance and when they would need to, they would be compensated. Certainly, this is a solution,"