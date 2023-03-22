Intelligent Energy Association wishes to initiate legislative proposal on used cooking oil collection

The Intelligent Energy Association (AEI) wishes to initiate a legislative proposal on the adoption of measures concerning the monitoring, reporting and accountability of used cooking oil collection, said Dumitru Chisalita, the organization's president.

The Intelligent Energy Association launched in 2022 the "Stop the disposal of used cooking oil" project to raise awareness of the devastating environmental impact that the disposal of used cooking oil can have.

According to the cited source, the project "Stop the disposal of used cooking oil" aims to raise awareness among household consumers of the dangers of spilling used cooking oil into drains and the environmental impact of this type of waste, and the benefits of separate collection of used cooking oil, which are reflected mainly in improved drinking water quality and possibly reduced cleaning costs, which could be reflected in utility bills.

At the same time, the use of used cooking oil in the production of energy from renewable sources will make it possible to meet European Union targets for reducing carbon emissions, without resorting to the use of specially cultivated plants to obtain biofuel.AGERPRES