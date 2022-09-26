Interactive lessons, book presentations, games, exhibitions on European Day of Languages, in Romanian Cultural Institute's network

A series of events promoting the Romanian language and culture will be organized by the representatives of the Romanian Cultural Institute on the occasion of the European Day of Languages, celebrated on Monday.

Established in 2001, at the initiative of the Council of Europe, the European Day of Languages is celebrated annually to mark the importance of communication and learning foreign languages. Since then, every year, around this date, events such as interactive lessons, book presentations, games and exhibitions take place to celebrate European linguistic diversity, states the ICR in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

* ICR Warsaw

In the series of demonstration courses hosted by the Cervantes Institute, but also in other locations in Poland, organized in the weeks preceding and following September 26, ICR Warsaw, in collaboration with the Institute of Romance Languages of the University of Lodz, offers, on Friday, lessons with the theme (Almost) Everything You Wanted To Know About The Romanian Language, But Were Afraid To Ask. The lessons will be taught by Radoslawa Janowska-Lascar, with extensive experience in teaching both the Polish language at the Al. I. Cuza University in northeastern Iasi, and the Romanian language as a foreign language at the University of Wroclaw.

* ICR Budapest

The European Language Cocktail Bar, the longest-running event of the EUNIC Hungary Cluster, dedicated to the celebration of the European Day of Languages, took place on September 23, at the Italian Institute of Culture. ICR Budapest participated with its own stand, with linguistic games and activities, to which all those who want to get to know the Romanian language or deepen their knowledge were invited. Demonstration mini-course sessions were held by Ana Borca, Romanian language teacher, with over 25 years of experience in teaching it to foreigners.

* ICR Madrid

As part of the European Week of Languages project, ICR Madrid will be present at the debate The language I Know Helps The Family And The Community, organized on Monday by the Representation of the European Commission in Spain, in collaboration with the Getafe City Hall, the European Commission for Refugees (CEAR) and EUNIC Madrid, at the IES Menendez Pelayo Secondary School.

Also, on Friday, ICR Madrid will participate in a joint event of the institutes within EUNIC dedicated to the promotion of languages and culture, which will take place at the headquarters of the French Institute in the capital of Spain, with a series of demonstration lessons with the Romanian language teacher Ruxandra Constantinescu.

Also during the event, the representative office in Madrid will have a presentation stand, open between 18:00 and 20:00, where it will present its activity, the organized events, Romanian language courses, the latest Romanian editorials, the latest translations in Spanish, the Institute's translation programs.

* ICR Vienna

The European Day of Languages will be celebrated by ICR Vienna, on Monday, at Kopp 1 Human Profile High School, with the main theme Romania - Romanian Language And Culture.

In the opening, professor Mihaela Laudati, moderator, will talk about the European Day of Languages, the EU and multilingualism. Next is a Romanian language workshop: the origin and history of the Romanian language, then the presentation of multilingualism in Romania, in collaboration with the Dositej Obradovic Theoretical High School in Timisoara.

The event will include a mini-class of the Romanian language for the participants and another workshop on Romanian culture presented through materials provided by ICR Vienna, but also with a presentation of the posters made by the students on the theme of Romania.

* ICR Brussels

ICR Brussels supports the participation of Anastasia Gavrilovici, poet and translator, in the 12th edition of the European festival TRANSPOESIE, from September 26-28, this year having the theme The European Year of Youth. The authors registered in the festival will read in their mother tongue from their own creations, poems that benefit from translation into English, French and Dutch and will participate in various workshops organized during the three days.

* ICR Stockholm

The European Day of Languages is celebrated, this year, on Tuesday, between 9:00-15:00, with a foreign language cafe, which will take place at Europahuset, during which short language courses will be held in approximately 20 languages, including Romanian, Estonian, Esperanto, French, German, Ukrainian, Icelandic and Swedish.

* IRCCU Venice

The literary event Storie di viaggi da Venezia e non solo, moderated by Enzo Santese, journalist, translator, poet, editor-in-chief of Amicando Semper publication, will be organized on Wednesday, from 17:00, by IRCCU Venice, at Micromega Arte e Cultura Venezia (MAC).

Participating will be Barbara Marengo, writer, journalist and translator, who will present her book "Levante i giu di li. Storie vecchie e nuove di una viaggiatrice", recently published at "Casa editrice al squero", and Maurizio Crema, journalist, literary author of travel, who will read literary texts about his travels in Europe, including Romania.

The director of IRCCU Venice, Grigore Arbore Popescu, will present the TPS - Translation and Publication Support Program and travel texts by Romanian authors, and Franco Avicolli, the director of Micomega, will talk about Italian writers, authors of travel literature.

* ICR Prague

The Representation of the European Commission in the Czech Republic together with the EUNIC Prague Cluster and the Charles/Karlova University of Prague will celebrate the European Day of Languages by organizing language courses dubbed Speak - Dating which will take place on Friday, between 11:00 and 16:00, at the Hybernska Campus in Prague. ICR Prague will promote the Romanian language with the support of Nicolae Adrian Hent, lecturer in the Department of Romanian Language at Charles/Karlova University, through individual courses during the event, for all interested visitors.

* ICR New York, together with the Goethe-Institut and in collaboration with several European cultural institutes within EUNIC New York, is co-organizing, on September 30, a large event, mainly dedicated to the so-called Seal of Biliteracy / Certificate Of Bilingual Competence.

The project is organized in collaboration with the Departments of Education of the state and city of New York and brings together teachers, decision-makers and specialists in educational policies, with the main goal of promoting the learning of foreign languages in the New York public education system.

Romania will be represented by Dr. Daiana Theodora Cuibus, Managing director of the Romanian Language Institute, the main tool for promoting and coordinating Romanian language learning programs outside the country's borders.AGERPRES