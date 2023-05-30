Interim Senate President Gorghiu hopes for education crisis to end with agreement signing.

Interim Senate President, Liberal Alina Gorghiu, said Tuesday that she wants the crisis in education conclusion with an agreement signed between the Government and the education unions, stressing that "both sides should have a flexible and constructive position," in the context in which the pay scale increase can only be done through the pay law, told Agerpres.

"I wish we could end this crisis in education by signing an agreement, an understanding. The Romanian government has generated a constant dialogue with teachers and education unions. It has also improved the Government's proposal regarding the bonuses it can grant to both teaching and non-teaching staff. And it is also very attentive to requests for salary increases to be reflected in the pay scale. Discussions with the labour minister, although delayed on this scale, have been held and I hope that teachers will understand that this is the best the Government can do at this time without affecting the Romanian society. Therefore, the conclusion is that both parties should have a flexible and constructive position and manage to overcome this moment of impasse for the whole society, not only for the Government," said Gorghiu, asked on the topic.

Gorghiu mentioned that the pay scale increase can be done "exclusively" through the pay law.

"The proposal made by the Government is one on which the trade unions will have to make a decision. The proposal was to increase those bonuses and to discuss the increased salary for beginners (...). The pay scale increase can only be done through the salary law, it cannot be done otherwise. The conclusion that the Government has publicly presented is that it wants to take into account the trade unions' requests. I cannot put myself in the place of those who are discussing at the table, but I can say that from a human point of view, not from a political point of view, I want to overcome this moment of crisis in society," Gorghiu pointed out.