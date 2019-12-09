International Anti-Corruption Day: PM Orban reiterates commitment and determination of Gov't to support this fight

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in a message on Monday, occasioned by the International Anti-Corruption Day, that fighting this phenomenon is "the desideratum which united Romanians of all ages" and reiterated "the commitment and determination of the Government to tirelessly support" this endeavor.

"Fighting corruption is the desideratum which united Romanians of all ages, regardless of their background and concerns. And they did express their unequivocal support for this desideratum, through vote, through public campaigns and even through street protests. The citizens took attitude every time the fight against corruption has been weakened or endangered. The strong civic attitude and the clear message expressed by Romanians prove the high degree of awareness of the effects of this scourge: maintaining poverty, poor quality social services, dividing society," said Orban, according to the message posted on the Government's website.He added that the courageous and committed attitude of the society represents an important support for the government's actions in fighting corruption and strengthening justice independence, an "essential" component of this effort."It is our desire to build a strong Romania, in which the economy develops without the barrier of corruption, through public policies meant to boost investor confidence and fair competition. We have made an objective of increasing Romania's credibility abroad, based on democratic values and the rule of law. It is a goal of our Government to increase performance in education and healthcare, and to prosper through work, creativity, honesty and common sense. All these things we can achieve together, by staying united in this fight against corruption," the Prime Minister pointed out.Established by the United Nations in 2003, the International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated every year on December 9th.