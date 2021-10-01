IntMin Bode: 7 people die in fire at Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta

Seven people died in the fire at the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta, Interior Minister Lucian Bode announced on Friday.

Earlier, authorities had announced that 9 people had died in the fire in southeastern Constanta, agerpres reports.

Lucian Bode also said that the firefighters intervened in 8 minutes at the fire at the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta, and in less than an hour the fire was extinguished."There were 10 patients in the ICU in the hospital. The investigators are currently checking whether or not the hospital had the obligation to have a fire safety permit. (...) The investigation was taken over by the Prosecutor's Office with the Constanta Court," Bode said.