IntMin: Defence Ministry to ensure guard of public order assets, staff and means and in BCPs

The Ministry of National Defense will ensure, at the request of the Minister of the Interior, the guard of some assets whose protection is provided by the Gendarmerie, personnel and means for public order and the support of the activities of the Romanian Border Police at the border crossing points (BCPs), Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of National Defense assures, at the request of the Minister of the Interior: a. The guard of some assets whose protection is currently provided by the Romanian Gendarmerie; b. Personnel and logistical means for supporting public order activities; c. Personnel and logistical means for supporting the activities of the Romanian Border Police at the state border crossing points," Vela said, in a press statement.