IntMin Lucian Bode: Addressing staff shortage by increasing police schools' enrollment capacity, cross-sector hiring

The enrollment capacity of police schools and of the Police Academy has been increased and there will also be hiring from external resources to make up for the large staff shortage at the Ministry of the Interior, IntMin Lucian Bode told private broadcaster Digi24 on Monday evening, according to AGERPRES.

Bode specified that over 30,000 people have left the system in the last five years and that there is a huge deficit of personnel generated by two factors: retirement and the small enrollment capacity of police schools. To address this shortage, the Ministry is considering three measures the first of which - already under implementation - is the organization of contests for the promotion of 2,000 non-commissioned officers to officers, he said.

A second measure aims to increase the enrollment capacity of police schools to 2,400 nationwide, and also expand the Police Academy's admission numbers this year.

The third measure refers to filling positions that do not require a specialized education by cross-sector hiring.

The Minister added that scrapping the practice of temporary appointments to senior positions by organizing competitions to fill the vacancies is also being considered.