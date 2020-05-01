IntMin Vela says what happens after 15 May depends very much on Romanians' behavior

Interior Minister Marcel Vela stated on Thursday that the manner in which restrictions are to be lifted after 15 May depends very much on Romanians' behavior until that date.

"Depending on how the epidemiological situation develops, as of 15 May we will make a decision within the CNSSU [the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations] regarding the number of people who can attend personal events, such as a wedding. There will be a scientific analysis, conducted by epidemiologists and infectious diseases, an analysis which will be later assessed in the CNSSU," Vela said in a Q&A session on his Facebook page.When a person asked him whether after 15 May the number of people who can attend a wedding is to increase, Vela mentioned that Romanians should be very responsible until that date for this thing to happen."In order to get to an optimistic phase and one of prospect, in which we can increase from eight to another number, we have to be very aware and very responsible until 14 May, to observe the provisions of ordinances, to respect social distancing, to apply all personal hygiene measures, to wear masks, gloves if necessary, know how to avoid crowded places, to observe the conditions at the entrance in shops. If all these are observed, we can certainly have an optimistic analysis on 14 May. If they are not observed and, in two weeks, the number of cases increases, we cannot make an optimistic analysis. So, the answer is not with me. The key is with each of us, it depends on our behavior and how we can bear a little more, two more weeks," Vela said.When asked how those who start working after 15 May would manage, whose children shall not go to school, Vela explained that Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru is analysing the possibility that after 15 May "a technical solution can be found, which is compatible with all the provisions of the Labor Code, so that children shall not remain unsupervised" and people can have "the guarantee of an income during this period."