IntMin Vela, US ambassador Zuckerman discuss pandemic, crime combat, Visa Waiver Program

Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela and US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman met on Tuesday to discuss, among others, the novel coronavirus pandemic, the fight against crime, the two states' strategic partnership and the Visa Waiver Program.

"The two officials discussed the Romania - US cooperation in the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic. With regard to internal affairs, the talks highlighted the very good security cooperation of the Romanian and American authorities, with emphasis on the prevention and combat of crime, migration and trafficking in human beings," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of the Interior.

The sides also underscored the need to beef up the relations between the two states in accordance with the main directions established by the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century, given that the development of the Strategic Partnership with the US is a priority objective of the Bucharest government.

"An important topic on the agenda of the talks was Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), with IntMin Ion Marcel Vela reaffirming on the occasion the determination of the Romanian authorities to continue efforts for the inclusion of our country in the VWP," said the cited source.

The Romanian Minister presented the US ambassador with the Honorary Plaque of the Ministry of the Interior.