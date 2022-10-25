Investment Minister Bolos: Pension reform is first exam that Government will have to pass

Pension reform is a first exam that the Government of Romania will have to pass, because pensions have a significant expenditure component in the public budget, of over 100 billion lei, the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Marcel Bolos told a Tuesday's specialized conference, told Agerpres.

"If there is something to be negotiated in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), surely that area is not related to the reforms. So, the reforms are a mandatory condition. It is not an easy task and the time we have available for the implementation of the reforms, sometimes we would like it to be a period for a much longer time. I could group the reforms into two categories. A first category is that of the big reforms related to the pension system, taxation, even corporate governance. There is little talk about this reform, but there we have an immense resource and wealth to manage, the one that concerns state companies. Then we have the reforms that, in general, are with reference to institutional mechanisms and through which the state is sought to be more modern, more flexible, more transparent, easier ( ...) Everyone knows the pension reform is a hot topic in any discussion. My colleagues in the Government know just as well how many discussions are held on this pension reform and it is a first exam that Romania's Government will have to pass. Because there are two reforms, of special pensions and of [regular] pensions, which have a significant expenditure component in the public budget, of over 100 billion lei. It is the money that is managed in the public pension system, regardless of the components we are referring to," said Bolos.

He mentioned, at the same time, that the teams dealing with the PNRR negotiations must also have a level of professional performance and training corresponding to the interlocutor, otherwise "the recipe for failure is on the table".

PwC Romania is organizing on Tuesday the conference with the topic "PNRR - Investments for the future economy."