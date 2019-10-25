Investment of 80 mln euros to retool Rau Mare - Retezat Hydroelectric Power Plant

Rau Mare - Retezat Hydroelectric Power Plant (CHE), in south-west, will be totally retooled based on an investment worth over 80 million euros, with funds provided by SC Hidroelectrica SA, and following this operation, the power of the hydroelectric power plant will reach 350 MW, announced the general director of this company, Bogdan Badea, according to Agerpres.

Present at the official reception of the Bretea hydroelectric plant, on the Strei river, in Hunedoara County, Bogdan Badea said that the CHE Rau Mare - Retezat retooling is "a priority project" for the company he runs, along with the hydroelectric power plants at Stejaru (on Bicaz river, Neamt County, east) and Vidraru (on Arges river, Arges County, south).

"It is a project that we want very much. It is a project that depends on filling the dam at Rau Mare, a process that kicked off last year, to determine the starting level of the gear that will equip the new power plant. Because we practically speak about a total replacement of the equipment within the plant and an increase in power, somewhere to 350 MW. We want it to be the main power plant on system services, balancing and ensuring the energy in peak consumption," stated the general director of Hidroelectrica.

He showed that the implementation of the investment project depends on the time when the dam at Gura Apelor, which supplies the hydroelectric power station, will be able to reach the normal retention level of 1,072 meters.

The Gura Apelor dam, built in the mountains on the Rau Mare, is the largest dam of clay core in Europe. The construction of the dam began in 1975 and ended in 1986. The dam has a height of 168 meters and 225 million cubic meters of water in the accumulation lake.