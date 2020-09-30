Iohannis, at meeting with representatives of Coalition for Romania's Development: Business Environment - very important partner

President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania (CDR), during which the organization's evaluations and proposals were discussed in relation to the main sectors and economic measures of the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan.

During the discussions, proposals and directions were formulated regarding the prioritization and acceleration of transport infrastructure projects, directions and measures to support the agriculture and the agri-food industry, as well as the need to develop and implement a National Strategy on Digitization, which should support the governing quality and the good use of public funds, shows the Presidential Administration.

As regards the proposals made, Klaus Iohannis stressed that the business environment "remains a very important partner of the Presidential Administration and of the Government, a partner that can significantly strengthen the agenda of good governing in Romania and can thus contribute to accelerating the investment projects in the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan, as well as to improve the absorption of European funds".

At the same time, were highlighted the clear priorities that the Presidential Administration and the Government pursue in order to ensure a sustainable economic growth, based on investments and on the efficient use of European funds in all priority areas for the sustainable development of Romania.

The meeting underscored the need for a sustained dialogue between business representatives and decision makers, so that measures and policies are best adapted to Romania's economic and social needs and to ensure the necessary support for economic recovery.

President Klaus Iohannis also mentioned the need for employees and employers to continue to comply with the rules of social distancing and prevention, so that economic activity can take place under conditions of health safety.