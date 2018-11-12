 
     
Iohannis files constitutionality objection over law turning ombudsman into ministerial office

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has filed a constitutionality objection with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) over a law on amending and supplementing Law 35/1997 on the statutes of the Ombudsman that turns the office into a ministerial one. 


"We believe that this law was passed in disregard of the constitutional provisions of Article 75 (2) corroborated with Article 61 (2), as well as Article 147 (4), and by its content this piece of legislation has provisions that are contrary to the constitutional provisions enshrined in Article 1 (5), Article 16 (1), and Article 138 (5) in conjunction with Article 111(1)," according to the notification sent to CCR Chairman Valer Dorneanu. 

Iohannis mentions that Parliament sent him the law for promulgation on October 24.

