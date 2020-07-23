Iohannis: For Romania it's important to be part of NATO so it's defended, but also to offer security

President Klaus Iohannis participated, on Thursday, at the ceremony to establish the HQ of the Multinational Corps - South East (MNC-SE) and in the final stage of the short-term notice exercise (ETSN) which took place at the Getica National Center for Combined Training (CNII) in the Brasov County locality of Cincu (center).

"The exercise today and the turning over of the NATO unit's flag proves that for Romania it's important it is part of NATO in order to be defended, but at the same time and with the same value it is important we offer security to our allies and partners," said the head of state after the ceremony to establish the HQ of the Multinational Corps - South East (MNC-SE) .

"It was an impressive exercise and the special note to make was that it was a short-term notice exercise. Impressive how the forces managed to work together. It can be seen that from command to execution, things function very well. I am very satisfied and once more congratulations to all," the head of state also said.

The President recalled that the command unit of the Multinational Corps - South East (MNC-SE) was proposed by Romania in 2018 and the idea was agreed upon immediately by the allies.

At the end of the ceremony, President Klaus Iohannis, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the head of the Defence General Staff, Lieutenant-General Daniel Petrescu, took a group photo with the servicemen of the HQ of the Multinational Corps - South East (MNC-SE).

Later, they participated in the final stage of the short-term notice exercise, with the integrated participation of large units and regular units of the Romanian Land Forces and Air Forces.