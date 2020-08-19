 
     
Iohannis: Fraud of Belarus elections cannot be left without answer by EU

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

The fraud at the elections in Belarus, the violent repression of the protesters, as well as the inhuman treatments the citizens detained were subjected to cannot be left without an answer on the part of the EU, emphasized, on Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis.

"In the intervention that I had I emphasized that the fraud at the presidential elections [in Belarus], the violent repression of protests, the inhuman treatments the detained citizens were subjected to cannot be left without an answer on the part of the EU. I requested the immediate intervention in the violence against peaceful protesters, as well as the freeing of the persons held illegally. It's necessary to start some transparent investigation on all the abuses reported, following which those guilty be held accountable," said the President in a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace.

