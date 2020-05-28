Iohannis: From June 1 outdoor restaurants to reopen, but still exercise caution

President Klaus Iohannis announced, on Thursday, at the end of a meeting regarding the measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic, that from June 1 the outdoor restaurants will reopen.

"In what regards the relaxation measures, we have some positive news. Starting with June 1, some activities that were forbidden up to now will become possible once again. Thus, from June 1, outdoor restaurants will reopen, yet it is clear that there is need for very special measures and these will be communicated," the president said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

On the other hand, he requested caution prevail on the part of the population.

"I had a pretty long meeting with Prime Minister Orban, with several ministers and presidential advisers. We analyzed the situation in which we are now, the state of the epidemic and what measures will be imposed in the period that is to follow. We have today nearly 200 new cases, we have nearly 200 persons in intensive care. So, we cannot speak of a significant reduction of the epidemic. As a consequence, still, caution, caution, caution!" said Iohannis.