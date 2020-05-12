Iohannis: From May 15, wearing protection mask, keeping distance and hand hygiene - mandatory

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that from May 15, once the state of alert comes into force, the wearing of protection masks in closed spaces becomes mandatory, the maintaining of distance between people and hand hygiene are also mandatory.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 epidemic is still among us. It's not the time to relax too much. We are rapidly approaching the number of 1,000 fatalities. We still have hundreds of new cases every day. Still the date of May 15 is approaching when the state of emergency will end and we will enter the state of alert. (...) Firstly, I would mention what becomes mandatory from May 15. They're simple things, but very important. From May 15, wearing a mask when we are in enclosed spaces becomes mandatory, for example when we go to the store or when we go by public transport, on the subway. The mask is mandatory indoors. It's mandatory to maintain a distance. The mandatory distance between persons is 1.5 m (...) Hand hygiene becomes mandatory," said the head of state, in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

The affidavit is still necessary when leaving the locality, after the state of emergency concludes, said Klaus Iohannis, adding that metropolitan areas are an exception to this case.

The head of state mentioned that travels outside the locality will still be forbidden, with exceptions to be established by the Committee for Emergency Situations.

Iohannis stated, that, after May 15, when the state of emergency expires, "the obligation to stay home and the obligation to write up an affidavit when we travel inside the locality ceases".

According to him, after May 15, the opening of parks is recommended.

Iohannis had, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, a meeting regarding the measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Internal Affairs Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister Virgil Popescu, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, and head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat.