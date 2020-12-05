Iohannis: Future means universal access to medical care and a new prevention-based concept

The future means universal access to the medical care and a new concept based on prevention, personalized medicine, innovation and sustainability, transmitted, on Saturday, president Klaus Iohannis, to the participants in the ceremony of the National Awards of the Romanian Medical Association, held at the 14th National Congress of the organization, according to AGERPRES.

According to the president, the basic pillars of a strong Romania are knowledge and innovation, and in the medical field scientific research has an essential role in improving the health status of the population and, by implication, the national well-being.

"I congratulate the organizers for this large-scale academic event, but also for the consistency to continue, even in these exceptional conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a tradition of awards of excellence in health, as proof of the commitment to protect and enhance the contributions of prominent personalities of the world and medical life in Romania. On this occasion, I send my congratulations to the awardees and, equally, to all the professionals in the health care system. The dedication and passion with which you dedicate yourself every day to the profession you have chosen creates the prerequisites for a unique construction in the European and international landscape of medical elites and makes us look optimistically towards the future," stressed Klaus Iohannis.

He added that Romania has a huge intellectual potential in the medical field, creative capacity and exceptional professionals.

The president argued that there are hospitals that manage to provide quality services, even in extremely difficult conditions, thanks to management teams and the efforts of exceptional doctors.