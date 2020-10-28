Iohannis: I believe this year we'll go back to what Christmas means, a holiday in and with family

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday evening said in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace that declaring a state of emergency has not been considered during the winter holidays, adding that this year "we will go back to what the Christmas holiday means", namely a celebration "in and with family".

Asked in the above-mentioned press conference at the Presidential Palace whether he is considering declaring a state of emergency during the winter holidays, Iohannis said: "We have not discussed it, no such approach has been discussed. The measures taken, the restrictions in force are the ones we know. (...) I don't think the holidays this year will be as in other years. There will be travel to fewer places, there will be restrictions and I think this year we will go back to what Christmas means: a holiday in and with family."